Debt reduced to ₹1,810 cr. by March 2022: Coffee Day

During fiscal 2021-22, some 85% of CDEL’s consolidated revenue came from coffee business. | Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (CDEL) said it has reduced debt burden to ₹1,810 crore as on March 31.

In March 2019, the V.G. Siddhartha-promoted company had debts to the tune of ₹7,214 crore. By the end of March 2021, its reduced to ₹1,898 crore and further to ₹1,810 crore as on March 31, 2022, according the company’s annual report.

During fiscal 2021-22, some 85% of CDEL’s consolidated revenue came from coffee business. Hospitality accounted for 6% while other operations contributed 9%. Coffee business brought in a gross revenue of ₹.496 crore in 2021-22, representing an increase of 24% over 2020-21. During the fiscal, the company’s consolidated loss before tax stood at ₹111 crore compared with a consolidated loss of ₹450 crore in the year-earlier period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from hospitality business increased by 40% from ₹25 crore in FY 2020-21 to ₹35 crore in FY 2021-22, it said.

CDEL owns and operates luxury boutique resorts, one directly and two through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coffee Day Hotels & Resorts Private Limited (CDHRPL), under the brand ‘The Serai.’ These resorts are located at Chikmagalur, Bandipur and Kabini, in Karnataka while the company also holds equity interest in a luxury resort in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Coffee Day Global Limited, CEDL’s subsidiary that owns café chain brand, Café Coffee Day, currently operates 495 cafes in 158 cities, 285 CCD Value Express kiosks while it has some 38,810 vending machines in corporate workplaces and hotels, according to the annual report.