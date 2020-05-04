Debt recovery tribunal settles 23-year-old case

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Debt Recovery Tribunal I (DRT 1), Incharge of DRT II (DRT 2), Chennai, has decided on a 23-year-old case and tendered the judgment by holding a virtual court via video conferencing, which is one-of-its-kind in the entire South India for a DRT.

The virtual court was held on Monday as notified by the Finance Ministry. The case pertains to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank versus Moolchand Finance Ltd. and 63 other defendants over alleged non-payment of dues worth ₹12.25 crore at the time of filing the case.

The other defendants in the case include Moolchand’s guarantors and the persons to whom the mortgaged properties had been sold and the legal heirs of the deceased guarantor.

The case was filed by the bank in 1997 when the DRT was established in Chennai and stood transferred to DRT 2 when it was constituted and remained on file for so many years without a decision.

N.V. Badarinath, Presiding Officer, Debts Recovery Tribunal – I directed the defendants to pay Tamilnad Mercantile Bank a sum of about ₹11.31 crore along with simple interest at 19% per annum on the said amount from December 1, 1996 till March 31, 1997 and thereafter (from April 1, 1997) with simple interest at 20% per annum till the realisation of the amount while rejecting a counter claim of the borrower company.

He also fixed quantum of liability for the various defendants.

The virtual court was made possible with software called Vidyo provided by the National Informatics Center (NIC), New Delhi under the guidance of the Department of Financial Services.