DealShare to expand operations

DealShare, an e-commerce firm, which operates in 26 cities, has announced plans to expand to Pune and Nashik, a top executive said.

“Going forward, we are looking at adding all pincodes of Mumbai to our service network and expand to Pune & Nashik,” said Vineet Rao, founder and CEO, DealShare.

He said, “Our primary objective has been to provide customers with quality products at affordable prices and this has been well-received by the residents of Mumbai.”

The firm entered Mumbai in December and has been witnessing 30% growth month on month, in its sales.

“In fact, in the last 30 days, we have not only witnessed a 100% increase in our sales, we have also been able to penetrate deep into our customer base,” he said.

“Currently, we have more than 25,000 customers and we service on an average 7,000 orders per day. In such a short span, the city had become the second largest contributor to our revenue or sales after Jaipur where we started our business in late 2018,” he added.

During lockdown, the firm added over 10,000 customers and delivered more than 2 lakh orders across select pincodes that they service in the city.

Currently, DealShare offers essentials at affordable prices at several localities in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.