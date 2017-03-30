Dealers use discounts to hawk BS-III vehicles

City-based dealers are offering big discounts on two-wheelers made by TVS Motor Company and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India to clear their inventories of BS-III vehicles, which will become unsaleable from April 1 in the wake of the Supreme Court order.

The offers close on Friday, and range between ₹13,500 and ₹22,000.

Stockists have been forced to cut prices as the court order strictly bans the sale and registration of BS-III vehicles from April 1.

TVS Motor stockists are offering rebates of ₹20,150 on TVS vehicles, while Honda dealers are offering discounts of ₹13,500 on three variants of Activa, Aviator and Dio, ₹18,500 on Shine, Trigger, Unicorn 150, Shine SP, CD110, Neo, Yuga, Livo and Navi and ₹22,000 on 150R and 250R.

TVS Motor had already commenced manufacture and sale of BS-IV vehicles and had urged dealers to liquidate the BS-III stocks by March 31, a spokesman said.

“So far, we have sold about 50,000 BS-IV vehicles,” said a spokesman for truck maker Ashok Leyland.