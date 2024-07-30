ADVERTISEMENT

D’Decor eyes 15% revenue from new brand FabriCare

Published - July 30, 2024 10:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

Company introduces new range of premium curtains range made of performance fabric

The Hindu Bureau

Ajay Arora

Leading curtains and upholstery manufacturer D’Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. is expecting to generate 15% of its revenue from its new brand FabriCare which was introduced 8 months ago to offer premium range of performance products to customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year we are expecting to generate retail revenue of ₹1,000 crore in India out of which ₹150 crore will come from FabriCare,” Ajay Arora, Managing Director, D’Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., said in an interview. He said the new range of high performance fabrics have been well accepted in the marker and the demand had been growing steadily. 

The company on Tuesday announced the introduction of premium curtains under the FabriCare brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

This range will have 500 SKUs in addition to 600 SKUs of upholstery range which was introduced 8 months ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The objective is to grow the premium FabriCare business in the coming years and the target is to achieve 25% of the company’s total turnover in three years from now. Mr. Arora said.

The company’s products are retailed at 1,500 stores across the country but the FabriCare range will be available in 400 outlets, to keep its distinct identity intact.  The company which is expecting a total revenue of ₹2,500 crore (including exports revenue) this year, exports 65% of its production to key brands across the globe. 

It has advanced manufacturing plants art Tarapur in Maharashtra and produces 44 million meters of fabrics per year. Its offerings include curtains, upholstery, bedding and wall papers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US