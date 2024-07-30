D’Decor eyes 15% revenue from new brand FabriCare

Leading curtains and upholstery manufacturer D’Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. is expecting to generate 15% of its revenue from its new brand FabriCare which was introduced 8 months ago to offer premium range of performance products to customers.

“This year we are expecting to generate retail revenue of ₹1,000 crore in India out of which ₹150 crore will come from FabriCare,” Ajay Arora, Managing Director, D’Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., said in an interview. He said the new range of high performance fabrics have been well accepted in the marker and the demand had been growing steadily.

The company on Tuesday announced the introduction of premium curtains under the FabriCare brand.

This range will have 500 SKUs in addition to 600 SKUs of upholstery range which was introduced 8 months ago.

The objective is to grow the premium FabriCare business in the coming years and the target is to achieve 25% of the company’s total turnover in three years from now. Mr. Arora said.

The company’s products are retailed at 1,500 stores across the country but the FabriCare range will be available in 400 outlets, to keep its distinct identity intact. The company which is expecting a total revenue of ₹2,500 crore (including exports revenue) this year, exports 65% of its production to key brands across the globe.

It has advanced manufacturing plants art Tarapur in Maharashtra and produces 44 million meters of fabrics per year. Its offerings include curtains, upholstery, bedding and wall papers.

