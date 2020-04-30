DCGI nod to Glenmark for trials of Favipiravir on COVID-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it had received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets on COVID-19 patients.

The company said it was geared to immediately begin the exercise. “The clinical trials will let us know the efficacy of this molecule on COVID-19 patients,” executive vice-president – Global R&D, Sushrut Kulkarni said.

A generic version of Avigan from Japanese firm Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co, Favipiravir has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses. It has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections. Multiple clinical trials have been initiated on COVID-19 patients in China, Japan and in the U.S.

Glenmark said that having internally developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulations for the product, it had filed for clinical trials with the DCGI. The regulator gave approval for conducting the trial on mild to moderate patients.

Strides exporting

Meanwhile, Strides Pharma Science announced that it had developed and commercialised, and was exporting the antiviral Favipiravir tablets.

With regard to the India market, the company said it would immediately apply to Indian drug authorities to commence necessary studies and make the drug available to Indian patients ‘expeditiously’.

Strides said the product is currently being exported to GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries to treat patients under their treatment programme for COVID-19. The tablets were being manufactured at a Strides facility in Bangalore that can produce up to 6 billion units of solid orals annually. Also, the company has entered into a preferred arrangement with a leading Indian API manufacturer for supplies of Favipiravir API.

CEO and MD R. Ananthanarayanan said Favipiravir had demonstrated positive outcomes in several studies on COVID-19 patients. The drug has demonstrated positive outcomes, including a reduction in the duration of COVID-19 and improved lung conditions for the patients.