DCGI approves MSD’s Keytruda for two more cancers 

October 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Drugs Controller General of India has approved MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in adults.

An immunotherapy that works with the immune system to help fight cancer cells, Keytruda is different from chemotherapy or radiation therapy. “Keytruda has become an important treatment option in India and now approved for 14 indications across 8 different types of tumours,” MSD India M.D. Rehan A. Khan said.

TNBC has the highest risk of recurrence within the first five years after diagnosis. RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer and about twice as common in men than in women and the approval will address a critical unmet need for select patients, said MSD (known as Merck in U.S. and Canada).

