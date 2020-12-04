DBS Bank India receives ₹2,500 cr. capital from parent

MUMBAI

DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) said it has received capital infusion of ₹2,500 crore from DBS Bank Ltd., Singapore, to support the India franchise, following amalgamation of erstwhile Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBIL.

“DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) is well-capitalised, and its capital adequacy ratios (CAR) remains above regulatory requirements after the amalgamation. The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to [erstwhile] LVB’s depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty,” DBIL said in a statement.

“Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services,” it added.

