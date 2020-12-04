Business

DBS Bank India receives ₹2,500 cr. capital from parent

DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) said it has received capital infusion of ₹2,500 crore from DBS Bank Ltd., Singapore, to support the India franchise, following amalgamation of erstwhile Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBIL.

“DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) is well-capitalised, and its capital adequacy ratios (CAR) remains above regulatory requirements after the amalgamation. The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to [erstwhile] LVB’s depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty,” DBIL said in a statement.

“Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services,” it added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 10:45:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/dbs-bank-india-receives-2500-cr-capital-from-parent/article33253157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY