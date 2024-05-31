ADVERTISEMENT

DBS Bank India, Maruti sign pact for dealer inventory funding

Published - May 31, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DBS Bank India Ltd. for dealer inventory funding. This will help dealers operating more than 3,863 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across India, the automaker said. 

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL said, “This strategic alliance strengthens our relationship with the bank, harnessing the combined capabilities of MSIL and DBS Bank India to deliver comprehensive working capital solution for our dealer partners.”  Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director and Head, Global Transaction Services, SME and Institutional Liability Business, DBS Bank India, said, “We will leverage our digital supply chain solutions for SMEs and domestic presence to ensure that MSIL dealers are supported throughout the entire business cycle. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US