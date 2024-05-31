GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DBS Bank India, Maruti sign pact for dealer inventory funding

Published - May 31, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DBS Bank India Ltd. for dealer inventory funding. This will help dealers operating more than 3,863 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across India, the automaker said. 

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, MSIL said, “This strategic alliance strengthens our relationship with the bank, harnessing the combined capabilities of MSIL and DBS Bank India to deliver comprehensive working capital solution for our dealer partners.”  Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director and Head, Global Transaction Services, SME and Institutional Liability Business, DBS Bank India, said, “We will leverage our digital supply chain solutions for SMEs and domestic presence to ensure that MSIL dealers are supported throughout the entire business cycle. 

