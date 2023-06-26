DBS Bank India appoints Rajat Verma as new MD

June 26, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

DBS Bank India has appointed Rajat Verma, till recently with HSBC Bank where he was Managing Director and Country Head of Commercial Banking, India, as the new Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking for India.

The current Head of Institutional Banking for India, Niraj Mittal, has recently moved to a new role as Country Head of DBS Bank in Australia.

Mr. Mittal will focus on growing the DBS franchise there, including improving linkages with South-East Asia and South Asia.

In his new role, Mr. Varma will lead the growth of the institutional banking franchise for DBS Bank in India, DBS Bank India said.

Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India said, “Mr. Verma’s appointment reinforces our commitment to growing our business in India. I am confident that under his leadership, we will further bolster our corporate banking franchise, leverage our strengths in digitalisation and deliver better value for our customers.”