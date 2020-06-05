DB Schenker, a global logistics provider, has announced its new brand identity with a focus on new designs and a new corporate layout. The enhanced brand identity symbolises the company’s strengths, the company said. Vishal Sharma, CEO – Cluster India and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker, said, “The new design and layout under the umbrella brand reflect our core principal of being a people-focused brand. India is a priority market for DB Schenker globally and we believe that the repositioning will help the brand establish unique territory in the logistics space.”
DB Schenker unveils new brand design
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story