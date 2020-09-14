DB Schenker India opens largest warehousing hub in Gurgaon

DB Schenker India Pvt. Ltd., the subsidiary of DB Schenker one of the world’s leading logistics providers, has announced the opening of its largest warehousing hub in India at Badli in Gurgaon.

The first phase of the warehouse spans over a space of 25,000 sq.mt. and is strategically located for effective and efficient supply chain management within NCR and North India, the company a step down subsidiary of German railway company Deutsche Bahn said.

The new facility will extend the services to its existing customer base of over 1800 in sectors such as automotive, pharma, retail and consumer, industrial, electronics and aerospace.

Vishal Sharma, CEO, Cluster India & Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker, said, “It is a milestone development in the overall Contract Logistics strategy for the organization after years of careful planning and preparation.”

“This facility in Badli is part of our broader plan to develop similar large-scale warehouses in India and double the warehousing capacity to over 650,000 sq mts from the current national footprint of 325,000 sq. mts. This we target to accomplish by 2024,” he said.

“The development will greatly enhance DB Schenker’s footprint in the Indian subcontinent to serve all our customers in all vertical markets,” he added.