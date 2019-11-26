Data stored locally, says Oppo

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday asserted that all data related to users of its devices in India was stored locally.

“Contrary to the perception that data is sent back [to China]... I can assure you that every single [piece of] India data... we are keeping in India. Even data related to analytics, which is not user data... it is anonymised data, that too is put in servers in India,” said Manoj Kumar, senior principal engineer of Oppo ColorOS.

Mr. Kumar was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the latest version of the company’s ColorOS operating system, which comes integrated with the Indian government’s ‘Digilocker’ service that allows users to store documents such as driving licence and Aadhaar card digitally, instead of having to carry them in physical format.

Information protection

To strengthen privacy and safety of user data, the new operating system will come with ‘personal information protection’ that will enable users to protect their personal information from third-party apps.

Key market

“India is one of our key markets and we have been reviewing and implementing feedback consistently,” Martin Liu, senior strategy manager, Oppo ColorOS said.

He added that the new operating system will deliver a faster and smoother experience to their users in India and around the world.

“The team at the OPPO headquarters and our Indian R&D team worked closely and collaboratively for one year to conceptualize and globally implement ColorOS 7,” he said.