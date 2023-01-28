ADVERTISEMENT

Data Patterns Q3 net surges almost fourfold to ₹33 crore

January 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Revenue from operations grew almost threefold to ₹112 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Data Patterns India Ltd., standalone net profit for the quarter ended December surged almost fourfold 1to ₹33 crore from the year-earlier period on strong growth.

Revenue from operations grew almost threefold to ₹112 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, the company had ₹890 crore orders on hand against ₹476 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With the new manufacturing facility anticipated to commence in Q4, we are well positioned to benefit from the strong sectoral tailwinds given our R&D prowess and our manufacturing capabilities,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD.

The board on Saturday approved a proposal to raise ₹500 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US