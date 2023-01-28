Data Patterns Q3 net surges almost fourfold to ₹33 crore

January 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Data Patterns India Ltd., standalone net profit for the quarter ended December surged almost fourfold 1to ₹33 crore from the year-earlier period on strong growth.

Revenue from operations grew almost threefold to ₹112 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Currently, the company had ₹890 crore orders on hand against ₹476 crore.

“With the new manufacturing facility anticipated to commence in Q4, we are well positioned to benefit from the strong sectoral tailwinds given our R&D prowess and our manufacturing capabilities,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, CMD.

The board on Saturday approved a proposal to raise ₹500 crore.