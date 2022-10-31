Business

Data Patterns Q2 standalone net leaps 63% to ₹21 cr.

Data Patterns India Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September jumped 63% to ₹21 crore from the year-earlier period on improved sales. Revenue from operations rose 49% to ₹88 crore despite a 155% increase in raw material cost to ₹47 crore, the vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider said in a regulatory filing.

As on date, the company said it had ₹884 crore of orders on hand.

Shares of the company declined ₹4.60, or 0.34%, to close at ₹1,330 on the BSE on Monday.


