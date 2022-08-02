Data Patterns posts 38% rise in Q1 standalone net profit
Data Patterns (India) Ltd., a vertically integrated Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider, has posted a 38% increase in standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 22, to ₹14 crore.
Revenue from operations increased by 84% to ₹68 crore, while total expenses more than doubled to ₹51 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
As on date, the company has an order book of ₹663.55 crore.
Having completed all the major sub-systems in radar, electronic warfare, communications, and avionics, the company is now focusing on developing complete systems with in-house design to address the huge market opportunities in the Indian Defence and Aerospace segment, said CMD Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan.
