“Data on Favipiravir demonstrates significant improvement in time to clinical cure”

MUM BAI

23 November 2020 22:18 IST

A randomised controlled Phase 3 clinical study by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals found oral antiviral medication Favipiravir, which prevents the replication of the virus lifecycle, led to a significant improvement in clinical cure in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, as per Glenmark. The results were published online in The International Journal of Infectious Diseases (IJID).

“The IJID is a globally reputed, peer-reviewed, pubmed indexed, open access journal published monthly by the International Society for Infectious Diseases, USA. The published findings will also appear in the print edition of the journal in the coming weeks,” Glenmark said in a stock exchange filing.

