Data Ingenious Global rolls out a video conferencing platform

Chennai

08 July 2020 23:00 IST

Rajasthan-based Data Ingenious Global Ltd. has rolled out a video conferencing platform ‘VideoMeet’ in a limited way and will enter into four more states in the coming days, said a top official.

“The app was designed after the Centre started a contest for development of India apps for web conferencing to support work from home during the lockdown,” said Ajay Data, founder and CEO, Data Ingenious Global Ltd.

According to Mr. Data, the app was developed and released within a short period. In the last two months, it is being used by more than 50,000 users. It will be made available free of cost till August end.

“We are now planning to enter four States — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — with a view to provide uninterrupted and secured video calling service to our growing user base. It entails an investment of ₹2 crore. More than one lakh people have downloaded our app it is being used by more than 50,000. We are seeing huge traction for video conferencing meet every day,” he said.

Asked whether it was an alternative to Zoom, Mr. Data said that VideoMeet would not store any information of the user nor it sought permission to access user details in the mobile phone. Moreover, one need not have to download the app while using it over the cellphone or laptop. The app also entails the user to delete the information at his convenience.