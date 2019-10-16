Data: How badly have automobile sales slowed down?

The double-digit negative growth in automobile sales in August and September 2019 resulted in new lows for the sector, which was already reeling under policy shocks. Due to the demand slump several non-production days have been announced in recent months, which have affected factory output and workers’ pay.

Going downhill

Automobile sales, which had already declined in the first quarter of 2019-20, further slumped in Q2 due to the worst-ever monthly drop recorded in August and a continued decline in September.

image/svg+xml Graph shows y-o-y% change in sales Q1 FY20 Q2 FY20 Passenger vehicles Commercial vehicles Two- wheelers 0 -10 -20 -30 -40

Policy shocks

While not as pronounced as in 2019-20, the previous three years recorded many short-term slumps in automobile sales mostly due to policy changes: demonetisation, BS-IV implementation & a new insurance announcement (Mandatory years of third party insurance for new automobile registrations).

The much-debated GST’s immediate impact was marginal, however.

image/svg+xml 60 40 20 0 -20 Demonetisation Passenger vehicle sales 2-wheeler sales BS-IV GST New insurance policy Oct. '15 Oct. '16 Apr '17 July '17 July '18 Jan. '19 (Y-o-y growth %)

Shutters down

Due to the demand slowdown, major auto manufacturers and their ancillaries have been declaring non-production days over the last three months. Such days continue this month too.

India not alone

Such a slowdown was also observed across major economies. Stricter emission norms in China and Europe, mandatory sale of electric vehicles in Europe, and U.S.-China trade tensions were a few contributors.

image/svg+xml Figures show passenger car sales growth (Y-o-y growth %) 35 25 15 0 -10 2012 2014 2016 2018 South Korea China Japan U.S. U.K.

Source: SIAM, RBI Monetary Policy Report and Mint Street Memo series