Data Centres captured PE investments worth $2.2 bn in 2021: Knight Frank

Special Correspondent May 23, 2022 22:06 IST

Data centres attracted the major chunk of all private equity investments (PE) that India received in 2021, said property consultant, Knight Frank. In calendar 2021, the country received PE investments of $2.2 billion, significantly higher by 259% when compared to investments received in 2016, in data centre infrastructure space alone, it said. Data centre growth in India has been significant over the last 5 years with investments from real estate players as well as from PE funds to set up various categories of data centre infrastructure such as colocation, hyper-scale, managed services and edge data centres, according to a Knight Frank report. Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, “The current capacity of data centres in the country in relation to the volume of data created is low, which lends scope for the creation of more data centres.’‘ Going forward, the country’s growing reliance on digital payments, ever-increasing data consumption, and a surge in e-commerce usage would need enhanced digital infrastructure, making Data Centres a sunrise sector with high investor interest, Mr. Baijal added. While the focus has primarily been on metro and tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, other areas such as Pune and Indore have also been of interest to investors in data centres, as per the realty consultant.



