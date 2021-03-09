Data breach can erode value worth $223 bn of top 100 brands: Infosys and Interbrand

The potential risk in brand value of a data breach to the world’s 100 most valuable brands could amount to as much as $223 billion, according to a cybersecurity and brand value impact report jointly put out by Infosys and Interbrand.
To quantify the risk, the study identified brand factors such as presence, affinity, and trust as the most impacted when a company suffers a data breach and then factored the brand value at risk in the event of a breach. The study also found that industries such as technology, financial services and automotive might suffer a higher overall brand value at risk from data breaches, whereas luxury brands and consumer goods face greater value at risk as a percentage of their net income.
The report also quantified the brand value risk different industries face because of a data breach. For instance, brand value risk of technology sector was up at $ 29 billion which is 53% of the sector's net income in 2020; financial services $2.6 billion, some 52% of last year's net income; automotive $4. 2 billion, 77% of net income; consumer goods $ 5 billion, 114% of net income and luxury's brand value risk was estimated at $2.4 billion, some 115% of the sector's net income in 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath