Data, AI platform 3AI plans to expand reach in UAE

December 27, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

3AI, a platform for Data, AI & Analytics leaders & professionals is planning to expand its presence in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and come up with new offerings, a top executive said. “3AI is constantly focused on introducing new offerings & properties for our members, leaders & partners to better the experience & relationship,” said Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO, 3AI. “We are looking at expanding our reach in UAE and would be introducing new offerings and engagements to be the preferred AI & Analytics marketplace & self-contained ecosystem,” he said.

Emphasising on the relevance of such a platform he said, “Data, AI & Analytics industry is growing exponentially, and leaders & professionals need access to one platform that can provide best of breed knowledge, professional development and enhance thought leadership and curate best practices and frameworks for the AI & Analytics industry.”

“3AI with its massive outreach and scale is best positioned to further the acceleration of AI & Analytics industry. Further, our founding team comes with seasoned & contextualised experience in AI & Analytics industry and are best equipped to understand the nuances of the enterprises & start-ups that are leveraging AI & Analytics,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the platform hosts over 900 AI & Analytics thought leaders representing over 820 organisations & caters to over 31,000 active & growing members from 26 countries.

The CEO said besides India, the platform has presence in U.S.A. , U.K. , Middle East, Australia & Singapore and is looking at increasing its presence in other geographies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.