Dassault Reliance resumes operations

Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure and Dassault Aviation, has resumed operations, at MIHAN SEZ, in Nagpur.

“As part of the the government’s initiative to restart operations in phased manner, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) has resumed operations today, at MIHAN SEZ, in Nagpur,” the company said in a statement adding that all precautionary measures had been taken to ensure safe working environment under the prevailing circumstances.

In the first phase, DRAL will operate at 25 to 30% of its current strength and plans to gradually scale up operations in consultation with district administration and Mihan authorities. DRAL has been supplying aero structure assemblies for Falcon 2000 business jets and also components for Rafale aircraft, as part of the global supply chain for Dassault Aviation.

Reliance Infrastructure holds 51% stake in the joint ventures with Dassault Aviation holding 49% in DRAL.