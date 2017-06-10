Dassault arm eyes double-digit growth

Dassault Systemes is eyeing double digit growth in the Indian market for the next five years, according to a top executive.

The French multinational, a leading name in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, is eyeing opportunities from ‘Make in India’ initiative, stricter safety and emission norms for the automotive industry and electrification of cars to achieve the double digit growth.

“We are expecting double digit every year here,” said Samson Khaou, managing director, India, Dassault Systèmes,in an interview.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. When India is growing at 7%, the size of the market opportunity for us is between 16 to 20%. With this we will be certainly be on a double digit growth trend for 5 years,” he said.

“Today, the automotive industry has an important role for our growth in India. Currently, all OEMs are looking for fuel-efficient vehicles, mainly electric vehicles with enhanced safety features. The way customers were buying is also changing. All these changes and evolving trends are a huge opportunity for us,” he said.

India’s objective of achieving an all electric and connected car fleet by 2030 would require design and process innovation as more safety features are required.

Digital collaboration

“You will need to have agility in design, you need to innovate and collaborate to get the perfect design. The way of collaboration within the team and with suppliers is changing. Changes are also seen in the manufacturing sites as well. Our 3DExperience platform is about collaboration in the digital way,” Mr. Khaou said.

He said now Indian manufacturing companies need to disrupt their traditional manufacturing operations with more agile, flexible, scalable manufacturing processes to be able to compete with multinationals in this local market. They need to address manufacturing equations in digital manufacturing, manufacturing operations management, supply chain planning and operations and additive manufacturing, he added.

Commenting on the current trend, Guillaume Vendroux, CEO, DELMIA, Dassault Systèmes said, “The world of manufacturing has shifted its focus from mass production to mass customisation and quick delivery to an on-demand generation of consumers. Complete synchronization and integration of operations, modularity and predictive analytics have enabled manufacturers to provide consumers with a personalised experience. Additive manufacturing is becoming a game changer.”

Besides automotive and manufacturing, Dassault Systemes is also eyeing business opportunities in modernisation of railways and smart cities. “Safety of the tracks and rolling stocks give us business opportunity. Also scheduling of trains,” Mr. Khaou said.

Dassault Systemes is showcasing its capabilities in the 3D domain to companies in automotive, transportation, aerospace, defence and industrial engineering with a detailed perspective on steps that businesses must take to digitally transform their manufacturing operations to stay alive and compete in a fast changing business environment.