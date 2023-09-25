ADVERTISEMENT

Das warns of ‘excessive dominance’ by few board members in large commercial banks

September 25, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

RBI Governor sought better compliance from UCBs and warned of dissatisfactory levels of Non-Performing Assets

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das warned that the country’s Central Bank has witnessed “excessive dominance by one or two members of the board [at board meetings]” of large commercial banks. Speaking to board members of Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) in Mumbai, Mr. Das said, “We have told banks that this is not the way. One or two directors cannot dominate, excessively dominate. They should not think that whatever they say is correct and others do not get a chance to speak”.

He adviced that meetings be conducted in a free, frank and democratic atmosphere, where “board members are encouraged to ask whatever doubts and questions they have in mind.” While he did not specify any particular bank, his comments come in the backdrop of the arrest of Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor and RBI’s discomfort with Uday Kotak continuing as CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Addressing directors and senior management of UCBs, Mr. Das sought high quality compliance in running their banks. He expressed concern on the asset quality of several UCBs saying, “at the aggregate level some numbers look good, but when you look granularly the GNPA (Gross Non-Performing Assets) of several banks, the capital adequacy and net worth is not at all satisfactory”.    

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US