Das urges banks to continually assess risks, build adequate capital buffers

April 27, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

Flagging the recent financial instability in some advanced economies, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has urged the boards of all banks to continuously assess financial risks and build enough capital buffers to remain resilient and sustain growth.

“The recent events in the banking landscape of the U.S. and Europe suggest that risks for an individual bank could crop up from segments of its balance sheet which might have been considered relatively safer,” Mr. Das observed in his inaugural address at a Global Conference on Financial Resilience organised by the RBI’s College of Supervisors.

“Hence, we expect the management and Board of Directors of each bank to continually assess the financial risks and focus on building up adequate capital and liquidity buffers even beyond the regulatory minimum for continued resilience and sustainable growth,” he said on Thursday.

Mr. Das emphasised that as a consequence of the measures taken by both the RBI and the banks themselves, the Indian banking system had remained resilient and had not been affected adversely by the recent ‘sparks of financial instability’ seen in some advanced economies. “This also comes out clearly in our recent stress test results,” he added.

Noting the improvement in asset quality of banks, Mr. Das said: “The Gross NPA ratio for the scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) was 4.41% at end December 2022, down from 5.8% as on March 31, 2022, and 7.3% as on March 31, 2021”.

“The CRAR at 16.1% at end December 2022 is also much above the minimum regulatory requirement. Macro stress tests for credit risk indicate that SCBs would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios,” he stressed.

Banks and other financial institutions should have the capability to anticipate risks early and absorb them efficiently in order to remain organisationally resilient, he said.

“Organisations must have the capacity and resilience to protect themselves from adverse incidents and shield their balance sheets. To achieve organisational resilience, regulated entities need to continuously evolve by standardising policies, processes, organisational culture and governance. They must also be flexible enough to encourage diverse ideas and innovations within the organisation,” he observed.

The Governor said the RBI had a system of early warning signals that provided lead indications of risk build-up. “Stress tests are also carried out on a continuous basis. These stress tests not only cover individual entities but also capture the system level stress,” he said.

The RBI remained committed to future-proofing the Indian financial system and providing the required support for sustainable growth, Mr. Das added.