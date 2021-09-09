Business

Das says RBI is still wary of cryptocurrency

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the central bank continues to have “serious and major” concerns about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and has conveyed them to the government.

It is for the government to take a call on what to do in the matter, Mr. Das said at an event, adding that he would like to have “credible explanations and answers” on the value such instruments can get to the Indian economy.

Private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which are unregulated, mined through a complex process and have highly volatile prices, are under the regulatory gaze in India despite their proliferation as an asset class.


