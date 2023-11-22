Das flags fintech’s model-based lending, warns lenders of undue risk build-up

November 22, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has cautioned banks and NBFCs against being over-reliant on algorithms and model-based credit appraisal and lending, especially at a time when increased collaboration with fintechs is facilitating introduction of innovative products and services.

“Banks and NBFCs need to be careful in relying solely on pre-set algorithms as assumptions based on which the models are operated,” Mr. Das observed at the FIBAC 2023 Conference jointly organised by FICCI and IBA in Mumbai on Wednesday. “These models should be robust and tested and re-tested periodically. They may require to be calibrated and re-calibrated from time to time based on the changing contours of the financial ecosystem,” he added.

Crucially, it was “necessary to be watchful of any undue risk build up in the system due to information gaps in these models, which may cause dilution of underwriting standards,” he emphasised.

Urging banks and NBFCs to take certain precautionary measures, he said the expansion of the credit portfolio itself and pricing of the same should be in sync with the risks envisaged.

“Banks and NBFCs also need to further strengthen their asset liability management. They may give greater attention to their liabilities side. In certain cases, we have observed increased reliance on high cost short term bulk deposits while the tenure of the loans, both in retail and corporate loans, is getting elongated,” he observed.

He said the increasing interconnectedness between banks and non-banks merits close attention and concentrated linkages may create a contagion risk. “Though the banks are well capitalised, they must constantly evaluate their exposure to NBFCs and the exposure of individual NBFCs to multiple banks. The NBFCs on their part should focus on broad basing their funding sources and reducing over-dependence on bank funding,” he said.

Pointing out that microfinance had emerged as an important financial conduit to foster financial inclusion, he said they must bear in mind the affordability and repayment capacity of the borrowers.

“Though the interest rates are deregulated, certain NBFCs-MFIs appear to be enjoying relatively higher net interest margins. It is indeed for micro finance lenders to ensure that the flexibility provided to them in setting interest rates is used judiciously. They are expected to ensure that interest rates are transparent and not usurious,” the RBI chief said.

On the economy, he reiterated that headline inflation remained vulnerable to recurring and overlapping food price shocks coming from global factors and adverse weather events. “The frequency and intensity of such shocks have increased in recent period. Monetary policy in such a scenario needs to remain watchful and actively disinflationary while supporting growth,” Mr. Das said.

Highlighting that citizens were living in highly uncertain times in an interconnected world, he said new risks were emerging from time to time and new sources of risk were also coming up.

“In such a scenario, building up further on resilience would be the best insurance against shocks and uncertainties. This holds good for all businesses and financial entities,” he said.

