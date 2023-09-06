Das asks FinTechs to adhere to governance, self-regulation

September 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday urged FinTech companies to lay emphasis on the three critical aspects of customer centricity, governance, and self-regulation in order to ensure long-term success of their model.

He also asked the FinTech companies to form a Self Regulatory Organisation (SRO) within a year for better regulation of the sector.

“In the dynamic and ever-evolving world of business, it is easy to get caught up in the pursuit of revenue, bottom lines and the relentless drive for valuations. Sometimes, it is forgotten that the success of any enterprise is intricately tied to the satisfaction and trust of its customers. This is the first critical issue I wish to highlight, “ Mr. Das told delegates at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2023.

Urging FinTech firms to develop an organisational culture in which continuous feedback mechanisms were embedded in the business strategy, he said they must design solutions that safely and efficiently meet customer needs to elicit trust of customers, and also meet business objectives in a sustainable manner.

“This can be achieved through simplified user interfaces and quick customer grievance redress mechanisms. Avoiding customer harassment is essential to achieving long-term customer trust,” he emphasised.

Highlighting that digital innovations, at times, had also led to cyber-risk and data security-related issues, he said the mushrooming of illegal loan apps, many of which had their origin in foreign jurisdictions, had led to serious concerns about breach of data privacy, unethical business conduct, levying of exorbitant interest rates, and harsh recovery practices.

“This highlights the urgent need to ensure that innovations are accompanied by prudential safeguards and responsible conduct. It is also imperative that regulated entities operate within the perimeter set by the licensing conditions and only undertake activities which are permitted under the regulations,” he stressed.

Stating that governance must have an important role in FinTechs, Mr. Das said these firms could demonstrate their commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible decision-making. by providing clear governance structures.

“In fact, effective governance in FinTechs require a collaborative effort involving regulators, industry associations and the FinTech community itself. Regulators play a critical role in addressing arbitrage, ensuring compliance with existing laws, and adapting regulations to technological advancements,” he said.

The governor said though industry associations could facilitate development of best practices, the most critical role, however, had to be played by FinTechs themselves.

“They must proactively adopt high standards of governance. A robust governance structure encompasses clear delineation of roles and responsibilities, transparent decision-making processes, accountability mechanisms, and stakeholder engagement. Good governance must focus on ensuring effective oversight, ethical conduct and risk management. Ultimately, it is good governance which would be key to durable and long term success of FinTechs,” he stressed.

Mr. Das also highlighted the need for establishment of an effective self-regulatory structure by the FinTech players themselves. “They need to evolve industry best practices, privacy and data protection norms in sync with the laws of the land, set standards to avoid mis-selling, promote ethical business practices, transparency of pricing. I would like to use this opportunity to urge and encourage the FinTechs to establish a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) themselves.”

He said the SRO should be established within a year and it would have dual advantages. The FinTechs themselves could voice their grievances and concerns with the SRO, which could also handle some parts of regulations, he noted.

Asking the FinTech players to themselves ensure responsible digital innovations, he said the RBI on its part, would continue to drive the necessary regulatory and other policy measures to promote a vibrant and responsive FinTech ecosystem.

