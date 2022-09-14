Dare Ventures invests in drone start-up Dhaksha

Fertiliser maker Coromandel International’s venture capital arm Dare Ventures has invested an undisclosed amount in drone start-up Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.

Chennai-based Dhaksha provides a range of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology solutions for different applications covering agriculture, defence, surveillance and delivery. It plans to use the funding for talent acquisition, research and development as well as production scale up, Dare said on its third investment this year in a differentiated drone start-up.

Coromandel, which intends to soon launch a ‘Drone as a Service’ model, had earlier partnered with Dhaksha to undertake several pilot programmes of drone-based nutrient and crop protection applications. “Our investment in Dhaksha underscores Coromandel’s commitment to help Indian farmers access latest technologies in agriculture. We believe drones will be a game changer in increasing adoption of water-soluble fertilisers, liquid fertilisers, nano fertilisers, in addition to crop protection products in India,” said Sameer Goel, Director, Dare Ventures.

Dhaksha Director and CEO Ramanathan Narayanan said the investment will help the start-up create several milestones, deliver world-class drones, offer exceptional support to customers across the country, and make the company a frontrunner in realising the government’s vision of making India a global hub for drones. In addition to having developed capability to manufacture battery-operated drones, Dhaksha is the only company in the country to manufacture petrol engine-based drones, Dare said in a release on Wednesday.