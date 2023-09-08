HamberMenu
Danfoss India opens new India distribution centre in Chennai

September 08, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Danfoss India Region President Ravichandran Purushothaman inaugurated the new facility in presence of VP - DHF Supply Chain Amit Davar, Management Team members and DHL Supply Chain office bearers among others.

Danfoss India on Friday opened its new India distribution centre at Oragadam near Chennai and launched new alternate fuel-less load container fleet.

The 43,000 sq.ft. centre is equipped with ultra-modern infrastructure that will cater to the growing business operations of Danfoss India in this region and free up space to pave way for further expansion of its manufacturing operations, the Denmark-based climate and energy solution major said in a statement.

The facility will aggregate Danfoss products from Asia, Europe, Latin America and Denmark for core businesses such as power electronics and drives and climate solutions. It will be the prime distribution centre for supplying products to customers in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

Danfoss also launched new alternate fuel less load container fleet in line with Danfoss’s climate commitment to offset emissions from upstream/downstream supply chain by 2030.

The company also said it aims to double its sales turnover to ₹5,000 crore by 2025 helped by its strong localisation agenda.

