Damanis raise holding inIndia Cements

Investor Radhakishan Damani has once again raised his stake in the India Cements Ltd. (ICL), this time by 4.73 percentage points, taking his total to 20.73%.

Mr. Damani, along with Gopikishan Damani and Shrikantadevi R. Damani and Derive Investments (partners — Mr. Gopikishnan Damani and Mr. Radhakishan Damani) have been aggressively purchasing ICL shares from December 2019 through open market purchases. In a recent regulatory filing, Mr. Damani said that he, along with his associates, purchased over 1.46 crore shares of ICL through open market deals in the BSE and NSE respectively on various dates from March 17 to March 25.

Mr. Damani is said to be the second richest Indian and founder of DMart, a supermarket chain. His stake in September 2019 was merely 1.3%.

On Thursday, ICL shares rose 6.94% to close at ₹102.50 on the BSE.

While Mr. Damani couldn't be reached for his comments, industry sources said that he might be buying the shares as it had good valuation among cement companies.

