Damanis buy more stake in India Cements

Radhakishan Damani has raised his stake in The India Cements Ltd. (ICL) by 4.02 percentage points to 16%.

Mr. Damani, along with Gopikishan Damani and Shrikantadevi R. Damani and Derive Investments (partners — Mr. Gopikishnan Damani and Mr. Radhakishan Damani) originally held 4.71% equity stake in ICL. This became enhanced to 11.98% by the end of February 2020 following purchases made by the Damanis.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Mr. Radhakishan Damani said that he, along with his associates, purchased 1,24,57,180 shares of ICL through open market deals in the BSE and NSE respectively on various dates from February 27 to March 16.

On Monday, India Cements shares gained 9.63%, in a falling market, to close at ₹95.65 on the BSE.

Mr. Damani, who is said to be the second richest Indian and founder of DMart, a supermarket chain, raised his stake in India Cements to the current level from 1.3% held during September 2019.

An official of India Cements said that he was aware of the development.