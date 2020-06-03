Daimler unveils tractor-trailer

Chennai

03 June 2020 22:31 IST

‘Unique axle configuration gives it an edge over competitors’

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has launched its next generation heavy-duty BharatBenz tractor-trailer.

The model — 5228TT — comes with the highest Gross Combination Weight available on a 4x2 tractor possible up to 54 tonnes.

“Our new BharatBenz 52 tonner sets higher benchmarks for the tractor trailer segment with improved revenue, fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. The unique axle configuration allows it to carry loads far above competitors in the same grade,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice-president — Marketing and Sales and Customer Services, DICV. The vehicle offers mileage on a par with a 6x4 tractor. The 5228TT can carry 5-8 tonnes more based on the trailer combination compared to a conventional 4x2 tractor, the company said.

Advertising

Advertising

The vehicle is equipped with an OM 926 BSVI 280 HP engine with a peak torque of 1100 Nm, a 9-speed gearbox, and a hub reduction axle.

It can clock a top speed of 80 km/h and has a fuel tank capacity of 455 litres.