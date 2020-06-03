Business

Daimler unveils tractor-trailer

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, V-P, Marketing and Sales and Customer Services, DICV, at the launch.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, V-P, Marketing and Sales and Customer Services, DICV, at the launch.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Unique axle configuration gives it an edge over competitors’

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has launched its next generation heavy-duty BharatBenz tractor-trailer.

The model — 5228TT — comes with the highest Gross Combination Weight available on a 4x2 tractor possible up to 54 tonnes.

“Our new BharatBenz 52 tonner sets higher benchmarks for the tractor trailer segment with improved revenue, fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. The unique axle configuration allows it to carry loads far above competitors in the same grade,” said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice-president — Marketing and Sales and Customer Services, DICV. The vehicle offers mileage on a par with a 6x4 tractor. The 5228TT can carry 5-8 tonnes more based on the trailer combination compared to a conventional 4x2 tractor, the company said.

The vehicle is equipped with an OM 926 BSVI 280 HP engine with a peak torque of 1100 Nm, a 9-speed gearbox, and a hub reduction axle.

It can clock a top speed of 80 km/h and has a fuel tank capacity of 455 litres.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 10:32:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/daimler-unveils-tractor-trailer/article31742143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY