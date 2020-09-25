Daimler to expand dealer network

Chennai

25 September 2020 23:03 IST

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses, has decided to expand its dealer network by 10% by the end of 2020, despite the tough market conditions.

Currently, DICV has 230 outlets and this would exceed 250 outlets by the end of 2020. The extra touchpoints will improve their reach in the Golden Quadrilateral, cutting down the distance between dealerships from 160 km to 120 km, the company said in a statement.

The extra touchpoints will bring the total number of vehicle bays up past 1,300, allowing BharatBenz dealers to service up to 40,000 vehicles every month. Earlier this year, DICV said it sold one lakh BharatBenz trucksin India, a number which continues to grow despite the tough market.

“Last month, BharatBenz showed double-digit sales growth compared to August 2019. We have always believed in the long-term potential of India and continue to see this as a growth market for domestic sales, as well as an ideal manufacturing hub for global exports,” said Satyakam Arya, CEO & Managing Director, DICV.