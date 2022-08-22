Daimler India unveils BharatBenz Regional Training Centre in Cuttack

BhartBenz new Regional Training Centre in Cuttack

ADVERTISEMENT

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) unveiled its second BharatBenz Regional Training Centre, in Cuttack on Monday. The first centre was opened in Chennai four years ago. The company said it was planning to set up two new BhartBenz RTCs in the North and West to train, reskill and upskill students, drivers and sales and after sales service personnel on an annual basis.

“Two more RTCs are in the pipeline and will be operational by December 2022,” Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP, BharatBenz Marketing & Sales and Customer Service, said in a statement.

“So far, about 28,000 technicians have been trained at the Chennai RTC. Our aim is to train at least 10,000 technicians every year across our RTCs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new RTC at Cuttack is a partnership between BharatBenz, Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET), and PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd.

The centre, which is located on the premises of ITI, Cuttack, will conduct technical training programmes for the students of ITI Cuttack, besides BharatBenz dealer sales and service technical staff in the Eastern region. It aims to train more than 800 technicians.

BharatBenz Academy trains BharatBenz truck drivers and dealership personnel in addition to providing technical support training across 275 national sales and service touchpoints. The academy is expanding its training facilities across the country to ensure technical training is facilitated closer to dealerships.