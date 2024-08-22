ADVERTISEMENT

Daimler India unveils BharatBenz heavy-duty Rigids trucks

Published - August 22, 2024 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Daimler India new range of Rigids trucks will offer new payload applications such as bitumen, bulker and POL. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) introduced BharatBenz heavy-duty Rigid trucks in two configurations with higher horsepower and torque – 250HP and 950Nm and 306HP and 1200Nm.

Rigids will offer new payload applications such as bitumen, bulker, petroleum, oil and lubricants in addition to a variety of existing payload applications, said the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck in a statement.

“With the introduction of our all-new BharatBenz Rigids, we are committed to supporting the evolving needs of the Indian transportation sector. Our trucks are tailored for diverse applications, capable of handling everything from urban deliveries to long-distance haulage,” said President and Chief Business Officer Sreeram Venkateswaran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US