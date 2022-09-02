Daimler India to roll out alternative fuel-based product soon

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, is working on alternative fuel-based product and the first such will be rolled out soon, said MD & CEO Satyakam Arya.

“We are absolutely looking at all those options because we believe India definitely needs an alternative to diesel,” he said.

Right now, DICV is working on alternative fuels such as hydrogen, CNG and electric and looking for an appropriate time to introduce buses and trucks.

“Now, the fuel with which we work is under question. And, there are lot of other options which we have to work on,” he said. “This means we have to invest in all these technologies, so that we are ready. That’s what we are doing right now,” he added.

When asked for details, he said: “You will hear from us very soon, as we get ready with the product. It is for both [buses and trucks]. The commercial vehicle is very segment specified.”

On Friday, DICV entered into a pact with IIT-Madras’s Incubation Cell (IITMIC) to set up a technology epicentre to identify mid-to-long term solutions for future mobility solutions.

Along with IITMIC, DICV will identify, mentor and provide opportunities to Indian technology start-ups that would work towards finding futuristic solutions for the Indian mobility space.

To start with, DICV would incubate two mobility based start-ups and plans to mentor at least 10-15 start-ups in the areas of mobility, manufacturing, IoT and sustainability at the incubator centre, Mr. Arya said.

“Our objective is to work with young entrepreneurs, to mentor them, to guide them, to also help them convert their ideas into a technology. If it makes business sense, it will be brought to the market. If it makes sense for us to invest in that idea, we will also invest in that,” he said.