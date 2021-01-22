Business

Daimler India to improve localisation of CVs

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has drawn up a 3-year plan to increase the indigenisation percentage in Indian-made commercial vehicles (CVs), said MD and CEO Satyakam Arya. The company has set a target to reach 95% localisation in commercial vehicles over the next three years. Currently, this stands at 90%, Mr. Arya said during a phygital meet.

“Currently, DICV import components amounting to 10% of its turnover, while exports contributes 30%,” he said.

Describing the year 2020 as ‘rough and tough’, he said the sales of commercial vehicles dipped by nearly 60% against 34% in the previous year. The company has started seeing recovery from the Q4 of 2020, and is expected to see a possible growth rate of 40% to 90% during 2021. He also said that the market share of commercial vehicles doubled after the introduction of BS-VI in April 2020 and the company had also expanded its dealers touch-point in the last nine months.

On Friday, DICV unveiled 'BSafe Express’ a specialised reefer truck for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines. The truck was designed by DICV in collaboration with Motherson Group.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 11:37:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/daimler-india-to-improve-localisation-of-cvs/article33638553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY