Daimler India posts first profit since inception, revenue cruises past ₹10,000 cr.

September 28, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the Indian arm of Daimler AG, has posted profit for the first time since inception while sales revenue cruised past the ₹10,000-crore mark in FY23 on account of strong offtake in the domestic market and sustained demand in the overseas market.

The maker of Bharat Benz vehicles achieved the break-even in 2018 and in FY23, for the first time since being established in 2012, it posted a net profit.

In FY23, the total revenue of the company rose to ₹10,665 crore from ₹8,217 crore in the year-earlier period while net profit stood at ₹304 crore. It had logged a net loss of ₹1 crore in the year-earlier period, it said in MCA filing.

Earlier, DICV Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya described CY22 as one of the most successful business years since starting its manufacturing operations in India.

According to him in CY22, DICV registered revenue growth of 37%, sales growth of 25% at 29,470 units of trucks and buses of which exports was 11,000 units. The cumulative production touched a new milestone of 2,00,000 vehicles (including exports) and 2,00,000 transmissions.

DICV said it has always accorded high priority for Research and Development and said it had developed two platforms (9-19 tonne and 26-55 tonne) based upon European and Japanese technology.

Besides, it also said that it had completed the development and calibration of engines with increase in maximum torque with the same power and that of engine development and vehicle integration.

DICV also completed the development and testing of high strength cabin and load body. Development, testing and evaluation for ABS in both heavy duty trucks and medium duty trucks and evaluation is completed for the disc brakes, unitized bearing and alloy wheel in HDT.

The design and development of the automated gearbox in HDT models and enhanced connectivity and information to customers on product performance are in progress.