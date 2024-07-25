ADVERTISEMENT

Daimler India names P. Andamuthu as Head of Bus Business

Published - July 25, 2024 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DICV Head of Bus Business P. Andamuthu says that his priority will be to sharpen the competitive edge, contribute to the sustainable development of BharatBenz buses, and deliver value to DICV customers and stakeholders.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has appointed Andamuthu Ponnusamy as Head of Bus Business with effect from July 1.

In 2021, Mr. Andamuthu was appointed as Head of Bus Production in addition to his role as Head of Truck Cab Production. He successfully integrated the bus business with truck operations and spearheaded a capacity ramp-up for fully built buses. This lead to a significant increase in cumulative production, DICV said in a statement.

“The bus industry in India is witnessing healthy growth and is poised to become a vital part of the growing CV industry volume in the medium term. Bus is an important part of our business and Mr. Andamuthu is the most able person in our organization to take our bus business to the next level,” said DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US