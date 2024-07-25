GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daimler India names P. Andamuthu as Head of Bus Business

Published - July 25, 2024 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DICV Head of Bus Business P. Andamuthu says that his priority will be to sharpen the competitive edge, contribute to the sustainable development of BharatBenz buses, and deliver value to DICV customers and stakeholders.

DICV Head of Bus Business P. Andamuthu says that his priority will be to sharpen the competitive edge, contribute to the sustainable development of BharatBenz buses, and deliver value to DICV customers and stakeholders.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has appointed Andamuthu Ponnusamy as Head of Bus Business with effect from July 1.

In 2021, Mr. Andamuthu was appointed as Head of Bus Production in addition to his role as Head of Truck Cab Production. He successfully integrated the bus business with truck operations and spearheaded a capacity ramp-up for fully built buses. This lead to a significant increase in cumulative production, DICV said in a statement.

“The bus industry in India is witnessing healthy growth and is poised to become a vital part of the growing CV industry volume in the medium term. Bus is an important part of our business and Mr. Andamuthu is the most able person in our organization to take our bus business to the next level,” said DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.