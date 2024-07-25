Daimler India names P. Andamuthu as Head of Bus Business

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has appointed Andamuthu Ponnusamy as Head of Bus Business with effect from July 1.

In 2021, Mr. Andamuthu was appointed as Head of Bus Production in addition to his role as Head of Truck Cab Production. He successfully integrated the bus business with truck operations and spearheaded a capacity ramp-up for fully built buses. This lead to a significant increase in cumulative production, DICV said in a statement.

“The bus industry in India is witnessing healthy growth and is poised to become a vital part of the growing CV industry volume in the medium term. Bus is an important part of our business and Mr. Andamuthu is the most able person in our organization to take our bus business to the next level,” said DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya.