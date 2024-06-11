ADVERTISEMENT

Daimler India names Muthu Maruthachalam as Operations Head

Updated - June 11, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

C. Muthumaruthachalam will assume charge as President and Chief of Operations & Logistics of DICV with effect from August 15, 2024. 

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has appointed C. Muthu Maruthachalam as President and Chief of Operations and Logistics with effect from August 15. He replaces former COO Anshum Jain, who moved from the organisation in April.

In his new role, Mr. Muthu Maruthachalam will be a member of DICV’s core leadership team. He will oversee Operations & Logistics, Manufacturing Engineering and Truck Operating System departments in DICV.

He will be responsible for ensuring seamless operational workflows, enhancing manufacturing processes, and driving the efficiency and effectiveness of truck operating systems, the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG said in a statement.

