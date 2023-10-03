HamberMenu
Daimler India mulls 350 BharatBenz dealerships by end-2023

October 03, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) President and Chief Business Officer Sreeram Venkateswaran

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) is planning to have about 350 BharatBenz sales and service network locations across the country by the year end, said its President and CBO Sreeram Venkateswaran.

“Having crossed 320 sales and service locations, we will continue to expand our sales and service footprint in the coming months to achieve 350 network locations by the end of 2023,” he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, DICV announced the opening up of five new 3S dealerships in the North, Northeast and Southern regions of India, With this, the BharatBenz sales and service network is available at over 320 locations.

The five new BharatBenz dealerships are located in Trichy, Moradabad, Haryana, Mizoram and Nagaland. DICV also opened an exclusive spare parts outlet in Vandalur near Chennai.

BharatBenz dealerships are located on leading national and state highways on the Golden Quadrilateral. Each location is selected to be within 2.5 hours of customers’ reach, it said.

