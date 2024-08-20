GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daimler India inaugurates Mechatronics lab in Oragadam

Published - August 20, 2024 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BharatBenz truck is being tested at the company R&D test track that now hosts the new Mechatronics Lab.

BharatBenz truck is being tested at the company R&D test track that now hosts the new Mechatronics Lab.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art Mechatronics lab at its Oragadam facility to verify and validate software feature functionality for trucks and buses in a shorter time.

“This lab significantly increases the efficiency of software architecture verification and validation and ensures cost efficiencies in the range of 70-80%,” the wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG said in a statement.

“Our new Mechatronics lab signals a transformative phase in our R&D operations, ushering us into an era that underscores enhanced agility and breakthrough innovations. Beyond validation, our Mechatronics Lab stands as a hub for innovation, positioning us uniquely on the global stage,” said CTO Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan.

Head of Mechatronics and Software Technology Dilip Shrivastava said that the lab was capable of verifying and validating about 300 features, encompassing over a thousand signals within 10 days, and could verify 600 fault codes in a developing product in just a few weeks, which otherwise would take months.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.