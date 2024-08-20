Daimler India inaugurates Mechatronics lab in Oragadam

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art Mechatronics lab at its Oragadam facility to verify and validate software feature functionality for trucks and buses in a shorter time.

“This lab significantly increases the efficiency of software architecture verification and validation and ensures cost efficiencies in the range of 70-80%,” the wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG said in a statement.

“Our new Mechatronics lab signals a transformative phase in our R&D operations, ushering us into an era that underscores enhanced agility and breakthrough innovations. Beyond validation, our Mechatronics Lab stands as a hub for innovation, positioning us uniquely on the global stage,” said CTO Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan.

Head of Mechatronics and Software Technology Dilip Shrivastava said that the lab was capable of verifying and validating about 300 features, encompassing over a thousand signals within 10 days, and could verify 600 fault codes in a developing product in just a few weeks, which otherwise would take months.