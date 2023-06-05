Daimler India CV forays into used CV space

June 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) announced its entry into the pre-owned commercial vehicle (CV) market under the ‘BharatBenz Certified’ brand

This new business initiative will undertake the refurbishment and sale of pre-owned BharatBenz trucks to Indian customers with a rigorous 125-point quality check that will lead to a thorough technical check, repair and restoration of the vehicles, it said in a statement.

A detailed pre-delivery inspection will be completed on the vehicles before dispatch. All used BharatBenz vehicles repaired and restored to a near showroom condition by ‘BharatBenz Certified’ will come with a warranty of six months.

Customers will have the option of going for a new Annual Maintenance Contract for their pre-owned BharatBenz trucks or even transfer the existing warranty and AMC from the previous owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the pilot phase, BharatBenz Certified will be available at Trident Trucking, Bengaluru and will be expanded quickly to all BharatBenz dealerships across the country.

“Our perpetual and thorough market research practice brought to our attention the aspiration of customers who would like to purchase pre-owned BharatBenz trucks. This need in the market gave birth to the idea of launching BharatBenz Certified initiative that will enable such customers to contact BharatBenz directly through our website or authorized dealerships, thereby eliminating the need of third-party mediators,” said President, BharatBenz Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, K. Rajaram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.