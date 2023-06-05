HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daimler India CV forays into used CV space

This new business initiative will undertake the refurbishment and sale of pre-owned BharatBenz trucks to Indian customers with a rigorous 125-point quality check that will lead to a thorough technical check, repair and restoration of the vehicles, it said in a statement.

June 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announced its entry into the pre-owned commercial vehicle market under the  ‘BharatBenz Certified’ brand.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announced its entry into the pre-owned commercial vehicle market under the  ‘BharatBenz Certified’ brand.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) announced its entry into the pre-owned commercial vehicle (CV) market under the ‘BharatBenz Certified’ brand

This new business initiative will undertake the refurbishment and sale of pre-owned BharatBenz trucks to Indian customers with a rigorous 125-point quality check that will lead to a thorough technical check, repair and restoration of the vehicles, it said in a statement.

A detailed pre-delivery inspection will be completed on the vehicles before dispatch. All used BharatBenz vehicles repaired and restored to a near showroom condition by ‘BharatBenz Certified’ will come with a warranty of six months.

Customers will have the option of going for a new Annual Maintenance Contract for their pre-owned BharatBenz trucks or even transfer the existing warranty and AMC from the previous owner.

In the pilot phase, BharatBenz Certified will be available at Trident Trucking, Bengaluru and will be expanded quickly to all BharatBenz dealerships across the country.

“Our perpetual and thorough market research practice brought to our attention the aspiration of customers who would like to purchase pre-owned BharatBenz trucks. This need in the market gave birth to the idea of launching BharatBenz Certified initiative that will enable such customers to contact BharatBenz directly through our website or authorized dealerships, thereby eliminating the need of third-party mediators,” said President, BharatBenz Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, K. Rajaram.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.